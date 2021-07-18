Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Up 82.0% in June

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in Nephros by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nephros during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nephros by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEPH traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,832. Nephros has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.91.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

