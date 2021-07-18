Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 1,501 Shares

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $57,398.24.

Netlist stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.65. Netlist, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

