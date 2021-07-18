Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 1,501 Shares

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $57,398.24.
Netlist stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.65. Netlist, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $7.85.
Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Netlist Company Profile
Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.
