NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.44.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 12,000 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 33,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

