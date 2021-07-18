NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $3.90 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,690,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

