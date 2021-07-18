Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the June 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
NHS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. 50,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,760. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
