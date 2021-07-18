NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Gap Down to $24.49

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.49, but opened at $23.41. NeuroPace shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 718 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.02.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The firm had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Irina Ridley purchased 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984.

About NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

