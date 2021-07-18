Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Reaches $1.01

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.43 or 0.00301302 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

