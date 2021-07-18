New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) CEO Sells $1,394,900.00 in Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,394,900.00.

Shares of NFE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 579,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,879. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,633,000 after purchasing an additional 871,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 29.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 315,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

