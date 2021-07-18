New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report $172.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.30 million. New Relic reported sales of $162.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $711.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $718.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $812.93 million, with estimates ranging from $787.60 million to $860.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEWR. Loop Capital cut their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,392,366 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in New Relic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 61,301 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 214,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in New Relic by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 112,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.25. 264,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,380. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.