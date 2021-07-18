Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.96% from the company’s current price.

NEXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Nexa Resources to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Friday, April 30th.

TSE NEXA opened at C$10.20 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of C$6.78 and a 12 month high of C$14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.11.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

