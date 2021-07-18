Nexi’s (NEXXY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Nexi stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Nexi has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

