Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 17,300 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,338.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,514,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,204,990.52.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 28,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,104.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 24,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,643.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,175.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,600.00.

NHK opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.16. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company has a market cap of C$83.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

