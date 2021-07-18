NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Sells $2,428,050.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $2,428,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hilary K. Krane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NIKE alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of NIKE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00.

NIKE stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.65. The company has a market capitalization of $252.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $162.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $2,077,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 167,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.