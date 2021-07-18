Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $206,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $60,996.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,290 shares of company stock valued at $676,206 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1,796.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

