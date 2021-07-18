Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Up to $29.98

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.98, but opened at $32.00. Nkarta shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 1,765 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $8,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $60,996.00. Insiders sold 23,290 shares of company stock worth $676,206 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 144.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1,796.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 402.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

