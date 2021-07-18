Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOKIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €4.82 ($5.67).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

