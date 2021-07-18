Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

NOMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

NOMD opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after purchasing an additional 583,169 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 86,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,704,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

