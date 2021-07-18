Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRXD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,309. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $14.60.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$1.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.