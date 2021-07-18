Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,143 MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP increased its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 19.1% during the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,643,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after buying an additional 263,800 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 776.5% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTACU opened at $10.05 on Friday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

