Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMPX. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 565.3% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 232,229 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMPX stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

