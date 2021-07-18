Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

REGI stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.32. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on REGI. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.85.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

