Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.33. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. Stephens started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

