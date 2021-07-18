Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 6,990 Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,699,657.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,233. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of TRUP opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.88 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.30. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

