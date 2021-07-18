Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $552,000 in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 147.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. Analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

