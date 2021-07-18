Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $501,000 Investment in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $8,223,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $3,984,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $3,984,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSII opened at $9.90 on Friday. FS Development Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

