Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on NMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Nomura alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. Nomura has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.