Nord/LB Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €115.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €136.88 ($161.04).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €131.35 ($154.53) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €121.97.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

