Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires Shares of 8,597 Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after buying an additional 199,255 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 350,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

