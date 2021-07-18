Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.81. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.