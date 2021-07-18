Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 38.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,512,000 after purchasing an additional 853,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Altice USA by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in Altice USA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,891,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Altice USA by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,864,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,729,000 after purchasing an additional 313,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATUS. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Altice USA stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $477,338.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,473,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,428,097.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,608,832 shares of company stock worth $96,576,915. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

