Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in 51job were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 51job by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,053,000 after purchasing an additional 528,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 51job during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in 51job during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,518,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in 51job by 3,762.8% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 164,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 159,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in 51job by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 141,530 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JOBS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.68. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. On average, analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

