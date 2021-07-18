Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $814,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 567.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Plug Power stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.40. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

