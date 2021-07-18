Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $127,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $3,402,255.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,128 shares of company stock worth $7,381,498. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $63.69 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.70.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

