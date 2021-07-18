Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZG. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Zillow Group stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.78. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.10, a PEG ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

