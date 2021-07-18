Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 205,477 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,477 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 15,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $1,035,589.05. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

