Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Short Interest Update

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,400 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NDSN traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $221.87. 175,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $224.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total value of $265,668.00. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $1,478,334.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,093 shares of company stock worth $3,734,377 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $36,250,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Nordson by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nordson by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

