Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Purchases $200,000.00 in Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Kenneth A. Martinek acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.
NECB opened at $10.60 on Friday. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61.
Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile
Read More: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.