Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Purchases $200,000.00 in Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Kenneth A. Martinek acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

NECB opened at $10.60 on Friday. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

