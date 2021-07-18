Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,544 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL opened at $46.37 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.75.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. Analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WLL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.