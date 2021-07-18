Northern Trust Corp Invests $6.76 Million in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $347,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.27. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

