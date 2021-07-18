Northern Trust Corp Sells 23,974 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 502,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 212,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $13.53 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

