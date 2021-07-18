Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

NOVT opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.93.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Novanta by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Novanta by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

