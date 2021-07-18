Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,914 shares of company stock worth $17,382,933. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,684,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,892,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $186.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

