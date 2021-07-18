Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.14.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.
In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,914 shares of company stock worth $17,382,933. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $186.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
