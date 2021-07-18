Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives $17.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

NYSE:NUVB opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $82,384,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,454,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,041,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,900,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,450,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.