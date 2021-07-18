Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 96,408 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,364,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 96,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $42,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $826,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

