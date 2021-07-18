Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $45.97 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 26.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,574 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $45,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

