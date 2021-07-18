Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $46.86 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,672 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of The Blackstone Group worth $46,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 70,754 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $102.20 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $103.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

