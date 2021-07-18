Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 22,534 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $41,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $1,729,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7,405.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.05 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

