Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 4.29% of Preferred Bank worth $41,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.38. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $899.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFBC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.