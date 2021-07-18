NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at CIBC

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

NVA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.33.

Shares of NVA opened at C$3.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.26. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$4.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$819.81 million and a PE ratio of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. Equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at C$410,652.76.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

