Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $39.00 at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -1.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 119,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 269,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

